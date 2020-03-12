No Aadhaar data is being used to identify Delhi rioters, says Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha

Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the Delhi police have not used Aadhaar data for identifying the suspects of violence that rocked parts of North East Delhi over three days in February. He said only driving license and voter identity cards were used for face identification (of the culprits involved in violence). Shah was speaking on a discussion on Delhi violence that claimed 53 lives and left over 300 hundred injured.

On Wednesday, Amit Shah had informed the Lok Sabha that Delhi police were identifying the rioters by using a face recognition software in which data from the voter identity card and the driving license was inserted. Today, TMC MP Derek O Brian alleged that the Delhi police were violating the privacy of the people by using that face recognition software. He also cited a report saying Aadhaar data was being used.

The Home Minister said that the news report was incorrect and police were not taking data from Aadhaar. He, however, stressed that those who have burned the houses of others and killed people must be produced before the courts and given stringent punishment. He said no rioters will be spared regardless of their religion, caste or party. Giving the details of actions, Shah said that 2600 people have been either detained or arrested in connection with the violence — all the arrests have been made on the basis of scientific evidence.

The Home Minister said that so far, 1922 rioters have been identified.

Hinting at a big conspiracy behind the riots, the home minister said there were some social media accounts that started two days before the violence and were deactivated on February 25. “These accounts only functioned to spread hatred. Their owners must be thinking that they are safe but this is the digital age, we will find them and present them before the law,” Amit Shah said.