NMCG approves proposal for interception, diversion of drains merging into Saryu

The Executive Committee of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) today approved a proposal for interception and diversion of five drains merging into Saryu river, a tributary of the Ganga, in Ayodhya, an official statement said. The committee also approved one project in West Bengal, costing Rs 68.47 crore, in which 13 interception and diversion structures will be created, besides two sewage treatment plants (5 MLD in Raghunath Ganj and 8 MLD in Jangipur), the statement by the Ministry of Water Resources and Ganga Rejuvenation said. Two projects were also awarded to the Delhi Jal Board for Yamuna. “After considerable success in sanctioning projects for mainstem of river Ganga, the Centre has now shifted focus to the entire Ganga basin. Not only are new projects being taken up on the tributaries of the Ganga, the existing approved projects on river Yamuna are also being expedited,” the statement said.

The proposal for interception and diversion of five drains, having cumulative flow of 5 MLD, merging into river Saryu in Ayodhya has been approved by the Executive Committee of the NMCG at an estimated cost of Rs 37.67 crore, it said. A Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) of 12 MLD already exists and is operational in Ayodhya. The new project will ensure that the existing STP will be fully utilised as the intercepted drains, which now merge into river Ganga, will be diverted to the STP for treatment and would not be carrying sewage directly into Saryu river, the statement said.

Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation Minister Nitin Gadkari and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had a review meeting on the projects on Yamuna in the national capital last week. Two projects were awarded today in the Board meeting of the DJB, which includes laying of pumping mains of 8137 m in Kondli area at an estimated cost of Rs 59.13 crore and rehabilitation of rising mains in Rithala area at an estimated cost of Rs 45.40 crore.

The work on four other projects under Yamuna Action Plan-III (YAP-III) is already underway. These projects include rehabilitation of trunk sewer lines of 8498 m in Kondli, rehabilitation of trunk sewer of 7715 m in Kondli, rehabilitation of sewer lines of 5090 m in Rithala and rehabilitation and upgradation of existing 182 MLD in Rithala in Delhi.

In West Bengal, one project costing Rs 68.47 crore has also been approved in which 13 interception and diversion structures will be created, besides two sewage treatment plants (5 MLD in Raghunath Ganj and 8 MLD in Jangipur). A laboratory for effluent testing and online monitoring is part of the proposal.