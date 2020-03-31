Nizamuddin Markaz row: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says hopeful of L-G ordering FIR soon

Delhi has so far reported 97 positive cases including 24 from the Nizamuddin Markaz alone.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that he has written to Lieutenant Governor for registration of case against people responsible for lapses in Nizamuddin Markaz. “Delhi government wrote to Lieutenant Governor for registration of FIR, I have full hope he will give orders soon. If any negligence is found on part of any officers then action will be taken against them as well,” the chief minister said.

The statement comes a day after 24 people from Nizamuddin were found positive for coronavirus. This was the highest number of cases recorded in a day in the national capital. The case came to light after a number of people showed symptoms of coronavirus in Delhi’s Hazrat Nizzamuddin, where about 1500 people had gathered for religious gathering. Some of these people had even travelled to Indonesia and Malaysia.

The chief minister today said that till now 1,548 people have been brought out of Nizumuddin Markaz. He said 441 people showed symptoms of the virus. “We have shifted them to hospitals and their tests are being conducted. 1,107 who did not show symptoms have been sent to quarantine,” Kejriwal said.

Delhi has so far reported 97 positive cases including 24 from the Nizamuddin Markaz alone. The chief minister said that 41 people were foreign travellers and 22 were the close relatives of foreign travellers. He said there was there is no community transmission yet and the situation was under control. The chief minister requested all the religious leaders and people not to organize any gathering and cooperate with the government during the nationwide lockdown.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the state officials to conduct searches in every district as there was a possibility that some people who attended an event at the Markaz in Nizamuddin might have entered the state. According to reports, people had come to Nizamuddin from parts of the country and some of them even returned to their places. The state governments now want to trace these people and conduct test to ensure they are not infected.