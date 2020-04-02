Nizamuddin Markaz: Passports of 211 foreign nationals seized in UP

Prayagraj: Police personnel during a search operation for devotees who had recently attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat’s Markaz in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area, in Prayagraj, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (PTI)

The Uttar Pradesh government has seized the passports of 211 foreign nationals who had attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi. The state government said that 287 foreign nationals were found to be residing in Uttar Pradesh and passports of 211 of them had been seized. Informing about the latest developments in UP, Additional Chief Secretary-Home Awanish Awasthi said that so far 121 positive cases of Coronavirus were found in Uttar Pradesh. He said that samples of 429 people who attended Tablighi Jamaat had been sent for testing. “The cases are not rising exponentially, as only 8 cases have been reported since yesterday,” Awashthi said.

The actions against foreign nationals came after the Centre asked all the chief ministers to locate foreign nationals hiding in their states and quarantine them for 14 days. The Centre also asked the state police to examine categories of visas of all the foreign Tablighi Jamaat workers and take further action in case of violation of visa conditions.

In a statement, the Centre said that usually all the foreign nationals visiting India as a part of the Tabligh team come on the strength of tourist visas. The Ministry of Home Affairs had already issued guidelines that they should not indulge in missionary work on tourist visas. However, it has found that these violated the visa norms by attending religious congregations. On Tuesday, the MHA said that it had shared details of foreign and Indian Tablighi Jamaat workers in the country with all states. On March 21 positive cases of coronavirus among these workers surfaced in Telangana.

India has witnessed a sudden spike in its cases with a number of workers from Jamaat getting infected. Today, Tamil Nadu recorded 75 new cases and 74 of these people had attended Nizamuddin Markaz. Till Tuesday, Assam had no coronavirus cases but now the number has gone to 16 and all the infected people had attended Markaz in Delhi.