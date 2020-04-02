Nizamuddin Markaz has become epicentre of COVID-19 quake in India: VHP

Over 2,000 delegates attended the congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz from March 1-15. (Photo: PTI)

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has demanded stern action from the government against the organisers of Tablighi Jamaat at Markaz Nizamuddin in Delhi that has derailed the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak. It said that the venue has become a ‘corona factory’ and termed the incident as shameful and very unfortunate.

“It seems that this incident may shatter the 18-day struggle against the novel coronavirus and the achievements of the pan-India lockdown,” it said. “The Nizamuddin Markaz has become the epicentre of COVID-19 quake in India,” the VHP added.

It said that holding the congregation at the time of coronavirus was an unpardonable crime, but the Markaz officials are daring to hold the administration and police accountable.

The outfit also questioned the silence of ‘secular intellectuals’ of the country who went to places like Shaheen Bagh and supported the protestors and their countrywide violence against the CAA.

“Their silence on this development is surprising. Our appeal to them is to use their influence to stop such activities,” it said.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad also urged the Centre and states to quarantine these members in those buildings and be treated, “so that the pandemic remains confined and curbed there”. It also made an appeal to the Muslim community to voluntarily close all religious places.

It also demanded from the government to cancel visa for foreigners who attended the event.

The Nizamuddin Tablighi Jamaat congregation has emerged as the biggest COVID-19 hotspot in India. As many as 450 fresh cases of infection emerged on Wednesday to take the tally over 1,900 with at least 59 deaths. Authorities said they have identified more than 6,000 people across states who attended the event between March 1 and 15.

More than 43,000 people have died due to COVID-19 worldwide so far since December, while more than 8.6 lakh infections have been reported so far. Nearly half of the world population is currently under partial or full lockdown, taking a big toll on the economy as well.