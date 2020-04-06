Nizamuddin Markaz effect: 25,000 Tablighi Jamaat workers and contacts quarantined, 1750 foreign members blacklisted, says MHA

Home Ministry said that over 25,000 Tablighi Jamaat workers and their contacts have been quarantined so far. (PTI Photo)

The Ministry of Home Affairs has informed that over 25,000 Tablighi Jamaat workers and their contacts have been quarantined by authorities in a bid to prevent them from travelling one place to another, a move that could put the lives of millions at risk. Addressing the media here, Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, said that over 1700 foreign people linked to the Nizamuddin event have also been blacklisted.

“In a mega effort, the Home Ministry along with state governments have been able to quarantine over 25,500 Tablighi Jamaat workers and their contacts. 1750 foreign Tablighi workers have been blacklisted,” the MHA official said.

She added that five villages in Haryana where these Tablighi Jamaat attendees visited have been sealed as a precautionary measure.

The government swung into action after people living in the Nizamuddin area of the national capital showed COVID-19 symptoms. The government launched a mega drive to track down those who attended the religious gathering. Reports suggest that at least 9,000 people participated in the religious congregation in Nizamuddin between March 1 and 15, after which many of the attendees travelled to various parts of the country.

At least 2,300 people, including 250 foreigners, were found to be living at its headquarters in Nizamuddin West, amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed to check the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

According to the Health Ministry’s claim, at least 1,445 positive Covid19 cases are related to Tablighi Jamaat event out of total 4,067 positive coronavirus cases in the country. It has maintained that the rate of doubling of coronavirus cases in the country, which currently stands at 4.1 days, would have stood at 7.4 days had it not been for the cases linked to the Tablighi Jamaat event in the national capital. The country has so far reported 107 deaths related to coronavirus. Fifteen of them are linked to Tablighi Jamaat.