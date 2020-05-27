Nizamuddin Markaz: Delhi Police to file 15 more charge sheets against 294 foreigners

A large congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat in the Nizamuddin area of the national capital in March had emerged as a major hotspot of coronavirus in the country. (File PTI)

The Delhi Police will file 15 fresh charge sheets against 294 foreigners for attending a religious congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz here in violation of visa conditions and indulging in missionary activities amidst the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, officials said on Wednesday.

The charge sheets will be filed in Saket court against the 294 foreigners belonging to 14 countries, including Malaysia, Thailand, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and several African nations, police said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the city police had filed 20 charge sheets against 82 foreigners.

A large congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat in the Nizamuddin area of the national capital in March had emerged as a major hotspot of coronavirus in the country.

Some of the participants, who were later tested positive for coronavirus, had travelled to their home states across the length and breadth of the country. More than 25,500 Tablighi members and their contacts have been quarantined in the country after the Centre and the state governments conducted a “mega operation” to identify them.