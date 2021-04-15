Nizamuddin Markaz: Delhi HC allows 50 people to offer namaz five times a day during Ramzan

The mosque had been locked since last March when hundreds of tablighis were found assembled in violation of Covid-19 guidelines. (IE)

Nizamuddin Markaz: The Delhi High Court today allowed 50 people to offer namaz at the Nizamuddin Markaz mosque during Ramzan. The devotees can offer namaz five times a day. The court directed the SHO of Nizamuddin police station to permit entry of 50 people five times a day to offer namaz only on the first floor of the Masjid Bangley Wali, according to news agency PTI.

The news agency said that the court declined to increase the number of people or allow use of other floors of the mosque for offering prayers as sought by senior advocate Ramesh Gupta on behalf of the Delhi Waqf Board. However, the court allowed them to move an application before the SHO, who may decide any such application moved by the Board in accordance with the law.

The court also said that its order would be subject to any notification issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in view of the increasing number of coronavirus cases in Delhi. The mosque had been locked since last March when hundreds of tablighis were found assembled in violation of Covid-19 guidelines. The Delhi Waqf Board recently moved the court for lifting some restrictions from the Markaz.

In the last hearing, the Centre had requested the court to limit the number of people who can enter Nizamuddin Markaz during Ramzan. The Centre and the Delhi Police submitted that only 20 people be allowed to enter the mosque at a time out of a police-verified list of 200 persons. However, the court turned down the request saying there can’t be any such limit on Markaz when other religious places do not have such restrictions. The court also asked the Centre to inform it whether other places of worship were also shut.

The Centre today submitted its report saying that the DDMA notification prohibiting all kinds of gathering in the wake of increasing coronavirus cases was applicable to all religions. It, however, did not state whether other places were closed or not. In its report submitted today, the Centre said that the court ‘in its wisdom and discretion’ may allow such persons as it deems fit and proper to perform namaz only on the ground floor of the mosque at the Markaz by strictly following all Covid-19 related protocols.