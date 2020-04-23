Nizamuddin Markaz case: Delhi Police raid Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad’s farmhouse in Shamli

Delhi Police raid Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saa’s farmhouse in Uttar Pradesh.

The Delhi Police on Thursday raided the farmhouse of absconding Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district. Saad’s farmhouse is located in the Kandhla area of the district.

The Crime Branch officials reached here amid tight security and were seen conducting enquiry wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) kits. Local police officials were also present at the time of the search. According to reports, the officials will also record statements of individuals who have been continuously in touch with Saad.

An FIR was registered against Saad and others under the Epidemic Disease Act 1897 in connection with the congregation held at Markaz Tablighi Jamaat in the Nizamuddin area of Delhi last month. Since then, Saad is missing and has claimed that he is under quarantine.

Saad has, however, not submitted his medical report to the police stating whether or not he has been found Covid-19 positive. So far, two notices have been issued to the Maulana by Delhi Police.

The Nizamuddin congregation last month emerged as a coronavirus hotspot. Close to 9,000 people took part in the event, defying the restrictions imposed by the government. On March 23, police said that around 2,300 people were staying at the Markaz Nizamuddin. Several attendees tested positive for the virus later and travelled to different states, infecting hundreds of others across the country.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also registered a money laundering case against Saad and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on a predicate offence registered by Delhi Police.