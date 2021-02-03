Nitish talks tough! No government jobs for protestors blocking roads, Bihar police says in fresh circular

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar

The Bihar Police has issued a circular saying if anyone indulges in road blockage or any other criminal activities during protests would be barred from getting government jobs. The police said that the charges will be categorically mentioned in the person’s character certificate by the police and s/he would be denied government jobs and state-owned liquor outlets.

“If any person indulges in any criminal activity by involving in any law & order situation, protests or road blockage and is charged for this, then it should be categorically mentioned in the person’s character verification report by the police. Such people should be prepared for serious consequences as they won’t be able to get government jobs or state-owned liquor outlets,” the Bihar Police was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Speaking to the news agency, Bihar ADG Jitendra Kumar said that if a person has been involved in a criminal activity and there is a record of it, the police would mark it in their character verification report. “Based on it, employers, be it government, private or semi-government, can decide as per their discretion and policy if they want to hire them,” he said.

This comes just a week after the Bihar Police, in another circular, said that offensive social media posts against the government, ministers, MPs, legislators and state officials will now be treated as cyber crime and invite penal action. The I-T Act has provision for imprisonment up to seven years and fine or both for those booked for cyber crimes.

The circular was issued by Naiyar Hasnain Khan, the ADG heading the Economic Offences Wing which is also the nodal body of the police for cyber crimes. The letter was addressed to all principal secretaries and secretaries of various departments in the state. It sought information of any such activity by individuals or organisations so that the wing could take action in accordance with law.

Leader of the opposition Tejashwi Yadav expressed outrage over the move and compared chief minister Nitish Kumar with Hitler. In a tweet, he said: “Look at the deeds of the Chief Minister (Nitish Kumar) who is following in the footsteps of Hitler.” He further said that protesters cannot demonstrate at designated places. “People sent to jail for writing against the government. Nitish ji, we understand that you are completely tired. But at least, have some shame,” he added.