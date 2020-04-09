Nitish Kumar’s woes could amplify as Bihar reports fresh cases of Encephalitis, one casualty reported

Seven kids have been admitted to Shri Krishna Medical College & Hospital in Muzaffarpur due to AES. (Representational pic. PTI Photo)

As the state battles an unprecedented crisis in wake of the coronavirus outbreak and the return of migrants from different parts of the country, fresh trouble has come knocking at Bihar’s doors. Several cases of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) have once again surfaced in Bihar, with one casualty already reported from the disease. According to news agency ANI, one AES patient was admitted to Shri Krishna Medical College & Hospital in Muzaffarpur on Thursday, taking the tally to seven. According to superintendent SK Sahi, one kid lost the battle of life due to AES.

“One more Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) patient admitted to Shri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) today. Total 7 children have been admitted this year so far due to AES, of these 2 have been discharged and 1 died,” Sahi said.

The rising cases can potentially add to the woes of Nitish Kumar in a state where the health infrastructure is already burdened due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. The state has reported more than 40 COVID-19 cases so far.

Bihar has been in the news for all the worng reasons year after year on account of AES. The state was the AES hotspot last year. The AES outbreak affected as many as 222 blocks of Muzaffarpur district as well as the adjoining districts. As many as 170 children died due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome last year.

Several studies have identified malnutrition, climate, hygiene, inadequate health facilities as the contributing factors to the spread of the AES during summer. Also, eating lychee fruit which contains toxins are cited as a possible reason behind the outbreak.

The fresh cases of AES surfacing in Bihar could once again put the spotlight on Nitish and his administration which has already been at the receiving end over its mismanagement of the crisis that hits the state every year. The AES scare at a time when the state is already in the midst of the coronavirus crisis is sure to test the Chief Minister once again.