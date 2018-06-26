Nitish Kumar’s veiled attack at BJP: ‘Atmosphere of conflict to divide voters on caste or religious lines’

The crisis within the NDA in Bihar deepened further with Janata Dal (United) national president and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar taking an indirect jibe at the BJP with whom he is reportedly locked in a bitter seat-sharing battle. Nitish said that an atmosphere of conflict is being created in society to create division among voters on religious and caste basis. Speaking at an event in Patna on Monday, Kumar said that he never resorted to such means to fetch votes in his favour, and instead preferred to serve voters without any ambition as a matter of principle.

The Chief Minister who has reignited his demand for special status to Bihar, without naming the BJP, said that today an atmosphere of conflict is being created in the society to divide voters on caste and religious lines. He said that politicians should serve the society without indulging in vote bank politics.

“Today, an atmosphere of conflict is being created in the society to divide voters on caste or religious lines, not on your works in order to fetch votes,” he said, adding that people who are diving the society on such lines must remember that it will lead them nowhere and people will suffer. “I have been in politics for so long, I don’t care about votes, I care about voters without thinking whether he will vote for me or to other,” he said.

Kumar’s remarks are seen as an attempt to target ally BJP which often faces criticism from the opposition parties for its hardline views. His remark comes amidst the ongoing crisis within the NDA partners on Bihar over the seat-sharing deal for 2019 Lok Sabha and 2020 Assembly polls.

The JD(U) has been demanding from the BJP to initiate the seat-sharing talks among all the four NDA parties (BJP, JD(U), LJP, RLSP) to avoid embarrassment at the last moment.