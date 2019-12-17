Nitish Kumar writes to PM Modi, seeks ban on porn sites to check incidents of rape

Nitish Kumar seeks ban on porn sites to check incidents of rape.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to impose a ban on porn sites that have gained unlimited reach. Referring to the rising cases of crime against women, he said that the content of such sites are inappropriate and affects the behaviour of youths in the long run.

“It will be my request to take appropriate action to ban all porn sites and inappropriate content available on the internet immediately after giving due consideration to the serious issue,” he said in the letter.

Kumar said that he was at pain to see the increasing number of rape cases in the country that have agitated the public. Kumar said that such websites have the unlimited reach and there was a need to curb it.

The Chief Minister noted children and youths have easy access to such content and it seriously affects the minds and their behaviour with women. “People, especially children and youths, are watching porn, violent and inappropriate content on the internet due to its unlimited reach to them. The incidents take place in some cases because of the impact of these sites,” he added.

He also said that social media platforms are being misused by such people. He said people make a video of heinous acts against women and upload them on social media sites that have enormous reach.

“The long-term use of such content negatively affects the mind of some people, which gives rise to social problems and increases the number of cases of crime against women,” he said.

Kumar also mentioned provisions that are already in place to check the operation of such sites are not proving to be effective. He said that the Supreme Court has also given several guidelines to the government on the regulation of these sites.

“In my view, unlimited access to such inappropriate content cannot be allowed in the name of freedom of speech and expression. There is a need to take effective measures for redressal of crimes against women and children,” Kumar said.