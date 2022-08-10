Nitish Kumar vs Modi in 2024? Prashant Kishor sees no immediate impact on national politics

Has the Opposition found its defining moment to rally forces to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024? How feasible is the proposition by the JDU and RJD that the Nitish Kumar-Tejashwi Yadav model serve as the template for the Opposition model against the BJP for the next elections?

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor suggests that viewing this realignment by Nitish Kumar in Bihar, which saw him jump from the BJP-led NDA to form a government with the RJD, as a template for the national Opposition may be too far-fetched an idea.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Kishor, who served as JD(U) vice-president between October 2018 and January 2020, said the realignment was specific to one state, and viewing it as a model for a national alternative would be ill-advised.

“Bihar is a big state, but it is unlikely that this incident will have an immediate impact on politics at a national level,” Kishor said.

He also dismissed speculation that Nitish was trying to project himself as the Opposition’s prime ministerial face or that he harboured any ambitions whatsoever of challenging Narendra Modi for the chair.

Kishor said he hoped that political stability, which had been missing in Bihar for the last 10 years, would return now and that Nitish is able to stand firm on the coalition that he has now built. Kishor further said that the aspirations of the new government should be in sync with the aspirations of the people of Bihar.

Asked how Nitish would justify aligning with Tejashwi Yadav considering the corruption allegations against him, Kishor said that Nitish would have arrived at such a big decision after giving this question some consideration.

“Nitish would have taken this decision after much thought. When taking such a huge U-turn, you sometimes have to set the moral high ground aside for a while,” he said.