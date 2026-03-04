A major political development is unfolding in Nitish Kumar’s home state, Bihar, as speculation mounts that he may soon move to the Rajya Sabha, potentially triggering a change in the state’s leadership.

Sources close to the situation say Kumar is expected to file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections, slated for March 16, 2026, with documents likely to be submitted by March 5, News18 reported.

Kumar to resign as Bihar CM?

A veteran politician and one of Bihar’s longest-serving chief ministers, Kumar currently heads a coalition government in the state with the support of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

If elected to the Rajya Sabha, he will have to resign as chief minister and relinquish his seat in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, since a person cannot simultaneously be a member of a state assembly and Parliament’s upper house.

The impending Rajya Sabha move has sparked intense political activity within the Janata Dal (United) and its NDA partners, with negotiations underway about the next leadership configuration in Bihar. According to reports, Nitish’s son Nishant Kumar could also be elevated to the post of Deputy Chief Minister.

Along with Kumar’s expected nomination, discussions are also underway about who might succeed him at the state level. While a formal announcement is yet to be made, insiders said that BJP is positioning itself to lead the next government, potentially appointing its own leader as Bihar’s new chief minister.

Of the five seats in Bihar, the JD(U) holds two. The party is understood to have made up its mind to let Ram Nath Thakur, a Union minister and son of Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur, enjoy a third consecutive term in the Rajya Sabha, news agency PTI reported.

NDA’s poll performance in Bihar last year

The speculation follows the NDA’s resounding victory in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, where the alliance won a commanding majority of seats. Although Kumar took oath for a record tenth time after the polls, the BJP emerged as the single largest party in the assembly, amplifying its influence within the coalition.

The Rajya Sabha election will see five seats from Bihar up for grabs. The BJP has already announced some of its candidates for the polls, underscoring the party’s confidence in securing a strong showing. Meanwhile, JD (U) leaders are finalising their own list of nominees, according to Navbharat Times.