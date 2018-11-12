Nitish Kumar, the ‘master of breakups’: RLSP’s Upendra Kushwaha says Bihar CM out to destroy him

“You (Kumar) are adept in breaking parties,” Kushwaha tweeted, adding that people are watching his actions.

Union minister Upendra Kushwaha Sunday attacked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over reports that one of his party MLAs may soon join Janata Dal-United. Kushwaha, who is the chief of RLSP, said Kumar is adept at breaking parties but he will continue with his fight. Kushwaha’s comments came after it was reported that party’s MLA Sudhanshu Shekhar has met JD(U) national vice-president Prashant Kishor. Earlier, MLA Lalan Paswan sided with a dissident group headed by Jehanabad MP Arun Kumar. Out of only six RLSP lawmakers (three MPs and three MLA), three have virtually detached themselves from Kushwaha who is demanding more seats for the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

“You (Kumar) are adept in breaking parties,” Kushwaha tweeted, adding that people are watching Bihar CM’s actions. “Nitish Kumar ji has been trying to poach MLAs. He has come down to destroying Upendra Kushwaha and his party but he cannot cause any damage to me. He is a part of the NDA and so are we, he should not do such things,” the Union minister said in Delhi.

Recently, Kushwaha also met rebel JDU leader Sharad Yadav amid talks of an unfavourable deal with the BJP on seat-sharing. The meeting triggered a speculation that Kushwaha may go with the RJD for elections.

The RLSP chief had earlier said he would also request Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah to clear the “confusion” over the seat-sharing issue and apprise him about the humiliation he once suffered at the hands of Nitish Kumar. Kushwaha was a JDU member till 2013 when he parted ways with Kumar to form his own party. His party, RLSP, fought in alliance with the BJP in 2014 and won three seats. In 2015, the party won two seats in the Assembly polls.

The RLSP chief is also unhappy with Bihar CM’s “neech” remark. In a television interview, Kumar had refused to comment on reports that the RLSP might end up getting fewer seats due to JDU’s entry in NDA. Kushwaha expressed his displeasure at Kumar’s response that commenting on the issue would “lower the standard of the discourse”.

The RLSP chief is peeved with the BJP’s recent decision to fight 2019 Lok Sabha polls in alliance with JD(U). In a joint presser, Amit Shah and Nitish Kumar had recently announced that both the parties will fight the elections on equal number of seats and that every NDA constituent will get considerable representation.