Nitish Kumar terms RJD’s dharna in Delhi as ‘political goals’, says many participating leaders accused of corruption

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (ANI)

Two days after the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) organised a rally in Delhi Jantar Mantar in protest against the Muzaffarpur shelter home sex abuse case, with a number of political leaders from other parties also joining the event, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today said that it was used as a stage to settle political goals and a number of leaders who participated, are accused in number of corruption cases.

“Dharna was held so the debate on corruption is scuttled. It was used as the stage for political goals. Corrupt leaders accused in many cases and a minister, who uses bad words for women, stood with the candle in March,” he said on the rally led by RJD in the national capital on Saturday.

Speaking about the Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual abuse case, in which 34 girls were rescued, he said, “It is a shameful incident. It has soiled every Bihari’s image. But, it’s a Bihari only who initiated an independent enquiry into the case. I am not concerned about my image, I work with utmost commitment. It’s public who will judge it.”

The chief minister, while defending state Social Welfare Minister Manju Verma, whose husband has also been accused in the case, said, “If someone related to the minister is involved in the case, the person won’t be spared. But why is this issue is being raised only now? We had called her (Manju) and she denied any involvement. How is it justified to level baseless charges?”

Earlier on Sunday, the state government suspended as many as 23 officials and staffers, including six assistant directors of child protection units, accusing of “negligence and dereliction of duty” for not submitting reports of irregularities and alleged sexual abuses at shelter homes, which her under their jurisdictions. Officials against whom action has been initiated include Divesh Kumar Sharma, the assistant director of the child protection unit in Muzaffarpur, from where the alleged sexual abuses at a shelter home came to notice after an audit was conducted by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

The Bihar government has also dissolved child welfare panels in six districts based on adverse comments in audits that were conducted by the institute. The government is planning to set up CCTV cameras and Android-based feedback devices at all shelter homes to facilitate the registration of complaints.