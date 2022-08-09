scorecardresearch

Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav to be sworn in as CM, Dy CM on Wednesday

Kumar, who dumped the BJP-led NDA earlier in the day, will be taking oath as the CM for the eighth time.

Written by PTI
More ministers will be inducted into the cabinet at a later stage, sources in Kumar's JD(U) and Yadav's RJD said. (PTI photo)

Swearing in of Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav as Chief Minister and Deputy CM respectively will take place at 2 pm on Wednesday, highly placed sources said here. It will be a simple ceremony to be held inside Raj Bhavan.

Also Read: Nitish Kumar resigns as Bihar Chief Minister, snaps ties with BJP again

More ministers will be inducted into the cabinet at a later stage, sources in Kumar’s JD(U) and Yadav’s RJD said. Kumar, who dumped the BJP-led NDA earlier in the day, will be taking oath as the CM for the eighth time.

He will be heading a coalition of seven parties which is supported by an Independent.

