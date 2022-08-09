Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav to be sworn in as CM, Dy CM on Wednesday

Swearing in of Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav as Chief Minister and Deputy CM respectively will take place at 2 pm on Wednesday, highly placed sources said here. It will be a simple ceremony to be held inside Raj Bhavan.

More ministers will be inducted into the cabinet at a later stage, sources in Kumar’s JD(U) and Yadav’s RJD said. Kumar, who dumped the BJP-led NDA earlier in the day, will be taking oath as the CM for the eighth time.

माननीय मुख्यमंत्री जी और उपमुख्यमंत्री जी का कल अपराहन 2 बजे राजभवन में शपथ ग्रहण समारोह होगा। — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) August 9, 2022

He will be heading a coalition of seven parties which is supported by an Independent.