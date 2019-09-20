Nitish Kumar talks tough on mob violence: No govt jobs for those involved in lynching cases

The Nitish Kumar government has decided that mob violence accused will be automatically disqualified from government jobs.

The Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar has decided that those accused in cases of mob violence will be automatically disqualified for any government job. In an attempt to send across a tough message against mob violence, the state government has also decided that government employees found involved in such cases will lose their government jobs, The Indian Express reported today.

Bihar Police have initiated an exercise to gather footage from the media and locals to identify the mob violence accused. The decision comes after the state reported a rising trend in cases of violence. Alone in Bihar, there were 39 cases of mob violence, claiming 14 lives. So far, 345 people have been named in these cases.

According to police data, 278 people have been arrested in connection with cases of mob violence reported from Patna, Jehanabad, Gaya, Sasaram and other districts. Additional DGP, CID, Vinay Kumar said that police will scrutinise the video footage of the incidents and identify more accused. The motive, he said, is to ensure people don’t take law into their own hands.

“In mob lynching cases, we often book unidentified people. We are now focusing more on identifying faces in the crowd with help of video footage gathered through media and local people,” he said.

In recent cases, he said that over 2,000 unknown people have been booked by the police. “Despite several warnings, people continued to take law in their hands because of unfounded rumours. Accused may now lose government jobs,” Kumar said.

Of the 39 incidents reported so far, most of the incidents were triggered by child-theft rumours. In Gaya, four people were beaten last month on suspicion of being child-lifters. In capital Patna, an old man and a mentally-challenged woman were beaten to death by a mob a month earlier on a similar suspicion.

Jitendra Kumar, Additional DGP (headquarters), promises that chargesheets will be filed in most cases on and justice will be delivered.