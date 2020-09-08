Nitish Kumar sounds poll bugle with claim of 10 lakh jobs per day, takes a dig at Tejashwi

Bihar CM and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar addresses a virtual rally ahead of Bihar Assembly elections. (PTI Photo)

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar on Monday kicked off his campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar, addressing his first virtual rally in the state. Kumar said that about 10 lakh people are getting some kind of employment per day under various schemes of Centre and the state.

Kumar also said that there are enough ICU beds and ventilators to treat Covid-19 patients in the state. He said that more than 1.5 lakh tests are being conducted daily.

“We have created 14.71 core manav divas (human days) of work. On average, about 10 lakh people are getting some jobs from various government schemes…,” he said.

Taking a dig at the opposition, he said that those criticising the government do not know much about the work being done.

“But I focus on good work and do not bother about criticism,” he said without naming RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

The CM during his two-hour speech spoke about the success of the scheme to supply drinking water to every home. He announced that the government will waive loan interest under the Students Credit Card Scheme for ‘good students’.

He said that it is very satisfying to see that every household is now getting the benefit of drinking water under the government’s “Saat Nischay” scheme.

“We are giving students loan on 4 per cent interest under Students Credit Card Scheme. We can waive total interest if students do well,” he added.

According to the JDU’s claim, lakhs of people watched the virtual rally on social media.

In his address, Nitish also appealed to the people to take proper precautions against Covid. “You all have to follow rules and use masks,” he said, and praised the Centre for deciding to open a 500-bed Covid hospital each in Bihta and Muzaffarpur.

The state is slated to go to polls in October-November later this year. While Nitish will seek a fourth consecutive win, it will be a do or die battle for RJD.