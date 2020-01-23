Nitish Kumar snubs Pavan Varma over anti-CAA stand: ‘He can join any party he likes’

JD-U national president and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (File Photo)

Nitish Kumar slams Pavan Varma: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today sent a clear message to the dissenters in his party who have questioned his stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act and said they were free to leave and join any party they liked. Responding to a specific question on party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Pavan Varma’s letter addressed to him wherein he questioned the party’s decision to support CAA and the alliance with BJP in Delhi elections, Nitish said, “He can go and join any party he likes, my best wishes.”

In his letter to Kumar, the diplomat-turned-politician had sought ideological clarity from him over the JD(U)’s alliance with the BJP for Delhi elections and also made mention of Kumar’s personal apprehensions about the policies of the BJP and RSS during private conversations with him. “If anyone has any issues then the person can discuss it within party or at party meetings, but such kind of public statements are surprising,” the Bihar CM said.

Varma, in his letter to Nitish, had sought to remind him of his longheld promise of “RSS-mukt Bharat” and his disappointment with how he had been “humiliated by the current BJP leadership”. “You maintained, on more than one occasion, that the BJP was leading India into a dangerous space. It was your personal view, as conveyed to me, that the BJP is destroying institutions, and there is a need for democratic and socialist forces within the country to regroup, a task for which you actually assigned a senior party official,” Varma wrote in the letter to CM Nitish.

Both Varma and party vice president Prashant Kishor have been publically critical of the JD(U)’s decision to support the BJP on CAA and helping it pass the Citizenship Bill in Parliament. With anti-CAA-NRC-NPR protests refusing to abate across the country, Kishor had taken to Twitter to dare Home minister Amit Shah to implement NRC in the ‘chronology’ he had promised. Taking a strict view of the comments, the party said it will look into the matter and raise it with party chief Nitish Kumar.