Nitish Kumar slams Channi’s ‘UP, Bihar ke bhaiya’ remark: ‘Stunned by such statements’

Channi, with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra by his side and applauding him, called upon Punjabis to “unite” and not let “bhaiyas from UP, Bihar and Delhi” enter the state.

Charanjit Singh Channi’s remark on people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar has kicked up a row with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar slamming his Punjab counterpart while Shiv Sena – an alliance partner of the Congress in Maharashtra – saying that political parties have failed the people from the two states.

“Do they know how much is the contribution of people of Bihar in Punjab and how many are living (there)?… I am stunned how people make such statements,” said Nitish Kumar.

“Punjabian di bahu hai Priyanka Gandhi, eh saadi Punjaban hai, iss karke ikk passe ho jao Punjabion… UP, Bihar aur Delhi de bhaiye aa ke ithe raj karan lagge, vadan na deo ithe (Priyanka is Punjab’s daughter-in-law. She is our Punjaban. So Punjabis, get united. The bhaiyas from UP, Bihar and Delhi want to rule here. But we will not let them enter),” Channi said in Ropar.

Without naming Channi, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi hit out at politicians mocking the migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Chaturvedi highlighted that the migrants come as cheap labour, service providers, businessmen, entrepreneurs, lawmakers and bureaucrats, and they contribute to the economy of states where they migrate. Urging political leaders to stop mocking them, the Sena MP said “more importantly, they are Indians.”

On Wednesday, Kejriwal slammed Channi’s remark saying that Priyanka Gandhi was also a “bhaiya” since she belonged to Uttar Pradesh. “It is very shameful. We strongly condemn comments aimed at any individual or any particular community. Priyanka Gandhi also belongs to Uttar Pradesh so she is also a ‘bhaiya’.”

Union Minister and BJP leader Bhupender Yadav, in a Twitter post, said: “First Rahul Gandhi said India isn’t a nation. Now Priyanka Vadra cheers to CM Charanjit Channi’s call to boycott people from UP and Bihar. The work to divide India has been an ongoing project for Congress’ first family. That is why India is rejecting them state after state.”