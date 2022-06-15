Nitish Kumar shows who’s the boss: RCP Singh’s close aide Ajay Alok among 4 JD(U) leaders sacked for ‘anti-party activities’

In a sweeping move against his own party leaders, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday expelled JD(U) party spokesperson Ajay Alok, among many others for “misleading” other party members and “anti-party activities” despite repeated reminders. General secretaries Anil Kumar and Vipin Yadav were also expelled, state party unit chief Umesh Kushwaha said in a statement, adding that action has been initiated against these leaders on grounds of breach of discipline.

Alok is considered a close aide of JD(U)’s former national president RCP Singh, who was recently sidelined by the Bihar CM. Singh, who was the party MP in the Rajya Sabha and serves as a minister in the Modi cabinet, wasn’t fielded this time around for the Upper House elections. The development came after Singh’s fallout with Kumar for not consulting the latter while taking a ministerial post at the Centre. Last week, in a move to further alienate Singh, Kumar allotted a Patna bungalow, where RCP Singh had been staying for the past decade, to his Chief Secretary.

Alok’s pro-BJP views on national television had also seemingly made Kumar uncomfortable, according to a PTI report. “For the past many months it has been seen that some party office bearers have been running parallel agenda and misleading the workers. They have been advised against doing so repeatedly, still they have engaged themselves in anti-party activities,” the order stated.

Alok, who was with the saffron party before, mockingly “thanked” the party for ending their 21-year-old old association in a video, shortly after his expulsion.

These recent developments are seen as Kumar trying to gain greater hold over his party, while asserting his dominance. The first lines of the expulsion order made it clear calling Kumar our “undisputed leader.”

“It is expected that all office bearers will contribute their talents and energies towards making the party organization, and our undisputed leader Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, strong”, the JD(U) expulsion order read.