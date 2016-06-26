Nitish Kumar should implement quota in private sector in Bihar: Ram Vilas Paswan

LJP supremo Ram Vilas Paswan today said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should implement reservation in private sector in his state first.(Reuters)

Addressing a programme on the issue of ‘reservation’ on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister V P Singh, he said, “Nitish Kumar is advocating reservation in private sector but he should implement it in his state first.”

The Union Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister said his party would launch a movement against the Nitish Kumar government’s decision to “scrap reservation in promotion”.

Hitting out at Kumar for his government’s decision to enforce complete prohibition in the state, he alleged spurious liquor are being sold in the state while Nitish is undertaking tours to extend prohibition across the country.

Questioning Lalu Prasad’s claim of being champion of the backwards and the Dalits, Paswan asked, “If Prasad is so concerned about them, then why does he talk about ‘Muslim-Yadav’ combination.”

Terming the Grand Secular Alliance government as a “failure on all fronts”, he reiterated that the government would not last more than two and half years.

Praising former Prime Minister V P Singh, Paswan said, Singh implemented recommendations of Mandal Commission despite being born in an upper-caste family.