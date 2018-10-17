Nitish Kumar says no compromise on ‘crime, corruption, communalism’ irrespective of alliance partner

In an apparent message to the Bharatiya Janata Party with which his party is in alliance in power in the state, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that he is the one responsible for running the state and it makes no difference to him whom he is in power when it comes to his commitment to 3Cs – crime, corruption and communalism. He said he still stands firm on this principle which is based on the idea of development for all.

“Irrespective of who is with me, I never compromised in work. (Hamare sath koi rahe, lekin hamne kisi bhi prakar se kaam mein kami aane nahi diya aur na hamne kisi baat par samjahuta kiya). I never compromised and can never compromise on crime, corruption, communalism. I work for all,” he said while addressing the members of minority communities after inaugurating three new welfare schemes in Patna.

“To bring the minority community in the mainstream, if we need more schemes, we will do that,” Kumar who also is the national president of JD(U), said.

Kumar’s remarks are seen as an attempt to convince the Muslim community people about his commitment towards secularism in the state. It is widely believed that after the CM had quit the Grand Alliance of RJD-Congress-JD(U), his hold among the minority community was weakened.

The Chief Minister said that ever since he came to power in 2005, he is tirelessly working for the welfare of the minority. Kumar said that whatever he has earned that is purely based on his works and not caste. He added that he strongly “believes in the service of people and remain always concerned about the same”.

“Despite all these, if people want to go anywhere, you can go, I don’t worry about votes,” he said.

He also sought to recount the schemes launched by his government for the welfare of minorities and asked people to take benefit of such schemes. The CM said that he will welcome new ideas from people for the welfare of minority community.