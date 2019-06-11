Nitish Kumar says no bitterness in ties with BJP, but won’t compromise on Article 370, Uniform Civil Code

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has said that his party is against the Bharatiya Janata Party's proposals to scrap Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and implement Uniform Civil Code which aims to replace personal laws with a common set of rules. "It has been our view that Article 370 should not be removed. Similarly, the Uniform Civil Code should not be imposed on anyone," Kumar told reporters in Patna when asked about his party's stand on BJP's poll promises. On the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Kumar reiterated that the issue be either resolved through dialogue or court order. Scrapping Article 370, which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and Uniform Civil Code were among the key issues that figured prominently in the BJP's election manifesto. The BJP also campaigned fiercely, promising it will scrap Article 370 and implement Uniform Civil Code. The talks about saffron party fulfilling its election promises gained momentum after Narendra Modi appointed BJP strongman Amit Shah as the Home Minister in the new government. Shah had during the election campaigns had promised that the next BJP government will scrap Article 370 in the border state and explore opportunities for Uniform Civil Code. Earlier on Sunday, JD(U) general secretary KC Tyagi had said the party will oppose the Modi government's move to scrap Article 370 just as it had done against the Triple Talaq Bill in the Rajya Sabha. "We will continue to oppose it (abrogating Article 370) while being in NDA. It is your (media) wish that we should part ways," he had told reporters after the party's national executive meeting. On Sunday, the JD(U), an ally of the BJP in Bihar, had announced that it will contest assembly elections in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand and Haryana on its own. The party, Kumar said, wants to achieve national party status by 2020. On ties with the BJP, Kumar once again clarified that there was no bitterness in friendship with the BJP over the JD(U) not joining the Modi government. "There is no bitterness in the NDA with regard to the party's decision not to join the Union Cabinet. We have very cordial relations," Kumar told reporters after his weekly public interaction programme Lok Samvad. There have been reports of friction in the NDA after Kumar rejected BJP's offer of symbolic representation in the new Modi government. Kumar had said that he was opposed to BJP's one berth idea to NDA constituencies in the Union Council of Ministers. Days later, Kumar expanded his Cabinet but didn't include anyone from the BJP. This was seen as a tit-for-tat reply to the BJP by him.