Nitish Kumar says had offered CM post to BJP post Bihar elections

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday said that he had offered the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to install its own chief minister in the state. Kumar said he had no desire to become the chief minister. “I had said that the public had given its mandate and anyone can be made the Chief Minister, BJP could make its own Chief Minister,” the former JDU chief was quoted as saying by ANI.

Nitish Kumar’s remarks come over a month after he returned to the office as chief minister despite being at number two in terms of the seat tally in the NDA. In the recently held election, the JDU got just 43 seats while its ally BJP bagged 74. The saffron party emerged as the single largest party in the NDA. However, the BJP, in the run up to the election, had declared Nitish Kumar as NDA’s chief ministerial candidate.

Honouring its promise after the results, the saffron party allowed Nitish Kumar to take over as chief minister of Bihar. It, however, installed two deputy chief ministers, Renu Devi and Tarkishore Prasad. BJP and JDU have been in alliance for close to two decades, except for a brief period between 2015 to 2017 when Nitish partnered with Lalu Yadav’s RJD.

After the results, there were some voices among the BJP that it should get the top post in Bihar. However, analysts believed that the saffron party may have been wary of Nitish’s possible exit from the alliance and switchover to the other side, just like the Shiv Sena did in Maharashtra. However, now Nitish Kumar has claimed that he did offer the top post to the BJP.