In a key political move in Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has officially stepped down as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC). He was elected to Parliament’s Upper House on March 16 and, as per constitutional rules, had to give up his seat in the state legislature within 14 days. March 30 was the last day to meet this deadline.

As per the Prohibition of Simultaneous Membership Rules, 1950, based on Articles 101 and 190 of the Constitution, a person cannot hold positions in both Parliament and a state legislature at the same time. They must resign from one post within the given time.

Who will be the next Bihar CM?

Nitish Kumar’s resignation has triggered intense speculation over his successor. Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary from the BJP is currently being seen as the frontrunner for the Chief Minister’s post. Earlier too, Kumar had hinted during his Samriddhi Yatra that new leadership could emerge in Bihar.

Samrat Choudhary is considered one of the most senior BJP leaders from the state. He has earlier served as Panchayati Raj Minister and later handled the Home Affairs portfolio in Bihar, including during his current term as Deputy Chief Minister.

Likely contenders for Bihar CM post

At the same time, there is growing chatter within JD(U) around his son Nishant Kumar, who recently entered active politics. Some party leaders believe he could be a potential successor, although no official announcement has been made so far.

Going by the buzz in Bihar’s political circles, Nityanand Rai and Dilip Kumar Jaiswal are also among the contenders for the Chief Minister’s post.

Dilip Kumar Jaiswal, a three-time member of the legislative council, has also served as the Bihar BJP chief. Meanwhile, another name doing the rounds is Sanjiv Chaurasiya, the MLA from Digha.

BJP Leader Nitin Nabin likely to step down

Nitin Nabin, who is currently serving as a national leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party, is also expected to resign from the Bihar Assembly soon. Party sources said his resignation may be formally submitted by state BJP president Sanjay Sarogi.

Nabin had reportedly delayed the process due to an urgent meeting in Delhi, but both leaders were expected to complete the required formalities on Monday.

Nitish Kumar and Nitin Nabin were elected to the Rajya Sabha on March 16.