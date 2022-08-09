Nitish Kumar resigns as Bihar Chief Minister, snaps ties with BJP again

Bihar breaking news: Nitish Kumar today met Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan and resigned as the Chief Minister hours after he said at a meeting of Janata Dal (United) MPs and MLAs convened at his residence in Patna that he has decided to call off the alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party with whom his party shares an alliance with power.

JD(U) sources had earlier indicated that Nitish is unlikely to resign as CM and may simply seek to replace BJP ministers with those of other parties, which may support his party in continuing the government.

Speaking to the media briefly outside the Raj Bhawan in Patna, Nitish Kumar said, “I have submitted my resignation to the honourable Governor. At a meeting today, MPs and MLAs felt that it was necessary for the JD(U) to quit the NDA. We have decided to exit the alliance and I have tendered my resignation to the Governor.”

This is the second time that Nitish Kumar has deserted the NDA in the past 10 years. In 2013, he walked out of NDA after it became clear that Narendra Modi would be the NDA’s PM candidate. In 2017, after forming government with the RJD, he walked out again citing the allegations of corruption against his deputy Tejashwi Yadav, eventually resulting in the collapse of the government.

In 2017, Nitish formed a government with BJP’s support and went into polls in alliance with the saffron party. In the 242-member Bihar Legislative Assembly, the RJD has 79 MLAs. It is followed by BJP at 77 and the JD(U) at 44. The magic figure required to claim a majority in the Assembly is 122.

Former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha has 4 MLAs, the Congress has 19, the CPIML has 12 and CPI and CPI(M) have two each. Besides, one MLA belongs to Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM.