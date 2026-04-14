Bihar is heading towards a major political change as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is set to announce the state’s next Chief Minister at 4 pm on April 14 (today) in Patna. This comes amid strong indications that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may resign the same day after chairing his final Cabinet meeting. A series of meetings involving the BJP, JD(U) and NDA legislature parties will decide the new leader before the official announcement. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for April 15 at 11 am, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend, according to a report by Zee Business.

The BJP legislature party will meet at 2 pm, with 89 MLAs and 22 MLCs expected to be present. After this, the JD(U) legislature party meeting will take place around 3 pm at Nitish Kumar’s residence, the report mentioned.

Soon after these meetings, the NDA legislature party is likely to meet to make the final decision. Senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who has been appointed as the central observer, will supervise the process and is expected to announce the new Chief Minister at 4 pm.

Nitish Kumar expected to resign today after final Cabinet meeting

Nitish Kumar is expected to resign after his final Cabinet meeting on April 14, which will be held at 11 am. He is likely to submit his resignation to the Governor around 3:30 pm, the report added.

His resignation comes just days after he took oath as a Rajya Sabha member, marking a shift towards national politics. With this step, his current term as Chief Minister will formally end, paving the way for a new NDA government in the state.

Oath ceremony likely on April 15 in Patna

The new Chief Minister will take oath at 11 am on April 15 in Patna, The Indian Express reported, citing sources. Preparations for the ceremony are already underway, with security, logistics and crowd arrangements being reviewed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to arrive in Patna on April 14 evening to attend the event, and authorities have been instructed to ensure tight security across key areas.

Who will be the next Bihar CM? Top contenders

Samrat Choudhary

Among the frontrunners, Samrat Choudhary is seen as the leading contender, IE reported. Currently serving as Deputy Chief Minister, he is believed to have strong backing from the BJP’s central leadership. His social base in the Kushwaha (Koeri) community is also viewed as a strategic advantage for consolidating key voter groups.

Nityanand Rai

Another prominent name in the race is Nityanand Rai. A senior BJP leader and former state party chief, Rai represents the Yadav community, which could help the BJP expand its appeal among a crucial voter segment traditionally aligned with the opposition. However, his responsibilities at the Centre and relatively limited recent administrative role in Bihar may weigh against him.

Tejashwi Yadav

On the opposition side, Tejashwi Yadav continues to be a key figure. As the leader of the Mahagathbandhan, he retains a strong grassroots presence and support among Muslim-Yadav voters. Though not part of the ruling alliance, any instability within the NDA could open a window for political manoeuvring.

Nishant Kumar

At the same time, Nishant Kumar, son of Nitish Kumar, is likely to be considered for the post of Deputy Chief Minister as part of a potential leadership transition. The JD(U) may push for having only one Deputy Chief Minister, aiming to prevent the emergence of a parallel power centre within the party, IE reported, citing sources.

Currently, under the power-sharing arrangement between the BJP and JD(U), Bihar has two Deputy Chief Ministers—Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha—both from the BJP.

A day before his expected resignation, Nitish Kumar also carried out what is being seen as his final major field visit. He made an unplanned inspection of the Patna–Betia Expressway project in Saran district. During the visit, he reviewed the first phase of the project at the Bakarpur–Manikpur stretch and asked officials to speed up construction work. Officials said the first phase is expected to be completed by April 2027. Once ready, the expressway will reduce travel time between Patna and Betia to around three hours.