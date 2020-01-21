Nitish Kumar refers to don-turned-politician Anand Mohan as ‘old friend’, says making efforts for his release

The remark made by Nitish Kumar is seen as an attempt from his side to woo the Rajput community in the state ahead of the Assembly polls. Bihar will go to polls in October-November this year.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed solidarity with jailed Rajpur leader Anand Mohan who is serving a life term for abetting murder. Speaking at an event in Patna on Monday, Nitish said that he is making efforts for the release of Mohan, but not everything is under his control.

Mohan, an influential Rajput leader, is serving a life sentence for the lynching of Gopalganj district magistrate G Krishnaiah in 1994.

When Nitish Kumar was speaking on the occasion of Maharana Pratap’s birth anniversary in Patna, a few from the audience raised slogans demanding the release of Mohan. This prompted Nitish to react and he referred to Mohan as his “old friend”.

“About one person that some of you are referring at intervals is my old friend. I have no less concern for him than you people have. I am making efforts from my end but certain things are not under my control. But I will do whatever I can do for him,” the Bihar CM said.

The remark made by Nitish Kumar is seen as an attempt from his side to woo the Rajput community in the state ahead of the Assembly polls. Bihar will go to polls in October-November this year.

Rajputs are among the four upper-castes in the state. Besides Rajputs, the three upper-castes are Brahmins, Bhumihars/Babhan, and Kayasthas. They constitute around 21.4% of the state’s population and are traditionally known as BJP supporters.

Anand Mohan emerged as a prominent Rajput leader in the 1990s. He was even elected to the Lok Sabha twice. He is also the founder of the now-defunct Bihar People’s Party (BPP). He was sentenced to death in 2007 for Krishnaiah’s lynching, making him the first politician to be handed the punishment. The Patna High Court later commuted his death sentence to life term. He hails from Panchgachiya village in Saharsa district.