Nitish Kumar promises action in Muzaffarpur rape case, asks to focus on positive things

Reacting on the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday said that positive developments in the state should also be focussed upon. “Also focus on the positive feed… you are only concerned about one or two negative incidents… whoever has committed a crime will go to jail… those who try to save them will also go to jail,” Kumar said. (Zara positive feed par bhi aap log kripa karke dekh lein. Ek aad negative cheez hogya usi ko lekar chal rahe hain… Jo gadbad karega vo andar jaega. Usko bachaane wala bhi nahi bachega, vo bhi andar jaega)

“We are not going to leave anyone… we have not done any sacrifices…if you want us to abuse you can abuse… (look) what kind of people are abusing us,” the Bihar chief minister added. (Hum kisiko bakshne wale nahi hain. Aaj tak nahi kiya hai koi samjhauta. Baaki hum hi ko gaali dena hai toh dijiye. Kaise kaise logon se gaali dilwa rahe hain)

The incident of alleged sexual abuse of 34 women in a Muzaffarpur shelter home has rocked the state of Bihar. The Opposition, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, has accused the ruling dispensation of trying to save prime accused Brajesh Thakur.

Earlier in the day, the Janta Dal (United) asserted that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar would not resign and said it was ready for a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the matter. Senior party leader KC Tyagi slammed opposition leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi for attending the RJD-organised protest in Jantar Mantar here yesterday. It was a “friendship day” of parties seeking “political mileage” from the “unfortunate and shameful” incident in the state, he said.

“How can rape of young girls which has shamed us could be an issue for opposition parties to unite against the NDA government and the Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar and demand his resignation. This politics over hapless victims in Bihar is the most unfortunate thing,” Tyagi was quoted as saying by Press Trust of India.