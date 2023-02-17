Nitish Kumar on I-T ‘surveys’ on BBC: ‘Those speaking against Modi govt will face consequences’

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday criticised the Narendra Modi government over the surveys carried out by the Income Tax department on the BBC offices in India and said that if someone will speak against the central government “they’ll face consequences”.

“We can see what they (Modi govt) want, if action is taken then it seems clear. If someone will speak against them (Modi govt) they’ll face consequences. Those who want to speak and write against us can do so, eventually, it’s the public who’ll decide,” said the Bihar CM while interacting with the media.

It is worth mentioning here that the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) recently aired a documentary critical of PM Modi. The Government of India (GOI) immediately banned it on social media.

The I-T surveys conducted on BBC offices attracted sharp political attacks from opposition parties.

The Chief Minister of Bihar also commented on the ongoing Adani row.

“Every member & party in Parliament has the right to speak about any issue. When we were in Parliament, we were heard. Even when we were in government, Former PM Atalji used to listen to the Opposition. If you (Modi govt) reject it (Adani row) then it must be an internal matter,” Bihar CM said.

Opposition parties are constantly targeting the Modi government over the Adani matter, questioning the Prime Minister’s silence in wake of the allegations.

Hindenburg Research, in January 2023, published the findings of a two-year investigation alleging that Adani had engaged in market manipulation and accounting malpractices.

Talking about religious politics, Kumar said that “people of every religion, sect live” in India.

Also Read PM Narendra Modi lays emphasis on developing sporting talent at grassroots level



“People of every religion, sect live here. If one wants to do this (make India ‘Hindu-Rashtra’) then one wants to destroy the country. We should only adhere to what the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi said. He was killed eventually. We are following the path of Gandhiji,” Nitish Kumar said.