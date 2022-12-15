Nitish Kumar on 39 deaths in Chhapra hooch tragedy: ‘If people consume alcohol, they will die!’

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday strongly backed the alcohol ban enforced in the state since 2016 and sought to blame the people consuming liquor resulting in the recent death of 39 people in Chhapra. “If someone consumes alcohol, they will die. The example is before us,” Nitish said, strongly urging people against alcohol consumption.

The Bihar CM’s remarks came as his government came under heavy fire from the Opposition over the recent hooch tragedy in Chhapra city located in Saran district of the state where at least 39 people have lost their lives due to the consumption of spurious liquor.

The issue even reverberated in Parliament today and the Rajya Sabha had to be adjourned for 15 minutes as some members raised the issue on the floor of the House.

Amid the criticism over his failed liquor policy in the state, Nitish Kumar addressed the media today and said, “Liquor is bad and shouldn’t be consumed,” he said, stressing on the importance of Bihar’s controversial prohibition policy, which came into effect in 2016.

The Chief Minister further said that he had directed officials to nab people manufacturing liquor and carrying out alcohol businesses. “I’ve told officers they shouldn’t nab the poor,” Nitish said, adding that he is ready to provide assistance of Rs 1 lakh to people to begin some other work.

“We will raise the amount if needed, but nobody should get involved in this business,” he added.

Dismissing the Opposition’s claims that the Bihar liquor policy had failed, Nitish said that many people in the state had given up alcohol because of the ban. He, however, admitted that there were still some “troublemakers”.

“I have told officials to identify the actual troublemakers and nab them,” the Chief Minister said.

The Bihar Assembly witnessed high drama on Wednesday as members of the BJP protested against the ruling government over the deaths. Nitish Kumar, who was present in the House at the time lost his temper at the protesting MLAs.

“Kya ho gaya? Sharabi ho gaye ho tum log (What happened? You have all become drunkards),” a visibly agitated Nitish Kumar told the protesting MLAs of the BJP.

The comment drew sharp reactions from the Opposition party in Bihar. “Nitish Kumar’s time is up. He has lost his memory. He has started to address Prashant Kishor as tu, tum.. This has happened before too but his demeanor was never like this,” BJP leader and former deputy CM Sushil Modi said on Wednesday.