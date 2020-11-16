  • MORE MARKET STATS
New Bihar deputy CM not known yet; Nitish Kumar oath taking ceremony today; Amit Shah, Nadda to attend

By:
Updated: November 16, 2020 9:51 am

Bihar Nitish Kumar Oath Taking Ceremony 2020 Live Updates: Bihar Chief Minister-designate Nitish Kumar will take oath today.

nitish kumar oath takingNitish Kumar to take oath as CM for the 7th time today. (Photo source: PTI)

Bihar Nitish Kumar Oath Taking Ceremony 2020 Live Updates: Bihar Chief Minister-designate Nitish Kumar will take oath today. Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah will also attend the oath-taking ceremony of Bihar Chief Minister-designate Nitish Kumar in Patna today, according to ANI. The event will also be attended by BJP president JP Nadda, who led the party to an emphatic victory in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly elections.

The suspense over the new deputy CM of Bihar is also likely to end today.

(To be updated)

New Bihar Deputy CM name |  Nitish Kumar Oath Taking | Bihar Government Formation Live Updates

