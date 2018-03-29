Nitish Kumar nearing his end, says Lalu Yadav as violence grips 4 districts of Bihar: Top developments

Lalu Prasad slammed CM Nitish Kumar over incidents of violence in different parts of Bihar during Ram Navami celebrations earlier this week

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav today lashed out at the Nitish Kumar government over incidents of violence in different parts of the state. Speaking to reporters upon his arrival in the national capital for medical treatment, Lalu said that ‘Nitish Kumar is moving towards his end’. He also said that the BJP, which shares the power with the JD(U) in Bihar, is behind all such incidents.

“Nitish Kumar is now finished. There are riots and incidents of violence all over Bihar. BJP has set the whole state ablaze,” he said. His remark came in the backdrop of a spate of violence in parts of the state over the past few days.

Lalu, 69, arrived here this morning for treatment at AIIMS. According to a senior party leader, doctors attending him at RIMS, Ranchi had referred him to AIIMS. Lalu was admitted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science on March 17 following complaints of uneasiness. Lalu is said to be suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure and high creatinine levels. Lalu is serving jail sentence at Birsa Munda Jail in the Jharkhand capital since December 23 last year in a fodder scam case.

Top developments in Bihar violence so far:

* Communal tension gripped many parts of the state following incidents of violence during Ram Navami celebrations in Aurangabad, Bhagalpur, Samastipur and Munger districts. Over 200 people have been arrested related to incidents spread across the state so far.

* In Munger, Magistrate Uday Kumar Singh urged people to ignore rumours and not get carried away by the activities of anti-social elements and maintain peace.

* In Samastipur too, DM Parnav Kumar said that a meeting between people from both the communities was organised last evening in a bid to bring tension under check. Following the reports of communal violence, the administration deployed additional security forces in sensitive areas. Samasipur SSP Dipak Ranjan said that hundreds of additional security forces have been posted in Rosera. Besides, two battalions of Rapid Action Force were also called in.

* Police said that they are regularly patrolling the town and internet services have been suspended as a precautionary measure. According to reports, over 100 persons were injured and dozens of shops and vehicles were torched by anti-social elements in last three days.

* Trouble started on Sunday from Aurangabad when some people allegedly spread rumours of stone-pelting at a Ram Navami procession. Next day, similar reports came from Rosera in Samastipur. A day later, communal tension gripped Munger district following violent clashes during immersion of Goddess Durga idols.

* Communal tension also prevailed in West Bengal after a clash broke out between two groups over a Ram Navami procession. The violence took place in Raniganj in Asansol on Monday. At three persons have died so far. Several shops and houses were also vandalised and set ablaze during the procession.

* The Trinamool Congress and the BJP have blamed each other for the violence. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is in Delhi because of her political engagements, has accused the BJP of spreading rumours for creating unrest.