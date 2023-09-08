Nitish Kumar, Mamata Banerjee to attend President’s G20 special dinner, Manmohan Singh also invited

The guests invited for the G20 special dinner being hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday in Delhi include all cabinet and state ministers, all chief ministers, all secretaries to the government of India, and other distinguished guests.

Chief ministers Nitish Kumar, Hemant Soren, Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin, Arvind Kejriwal, and Bhagwant Mann are among those who have confirmed that they will attend the dinner gala.

Former Prime Ministers Dr Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda have also been invited to the special occasion. JD(S) patriarch Deve Gowda said he would not be attending the event, citing health reasons. There was no confirmation from Congress leader Manmohan Singh, who has also been ailing for a long time.

Leaders from political parties have, however, not been invited.

Congress chief and the leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, who holds a cabinet minister rank, has not been invited to the G20 dinner.

The G20 Summit, scheduled for September 9-10 in Delhi, is set to host top leaders from various countries including the US, the UK, Canada, and the European Union. The summit will be held at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, which has been decked up royally to welcome foreign delegates.

The President’s G20 dinner slated for Saturday will be held at a brand-new USD 300-million venue designed in the shape of a conch shell, with a menu featuring Indian cuisine with a special emphasis on millets, a grain promoted by the country.

Adding to the grandeur of the event, a three-hour concert featuring different styles of classical and contemporary music will be performed for the world leaders.

The performance, titled ‘Bharat Vadya Darshanam: Musical Journey of India’, by the ‘Gaandharva Aatodyam’ group, will showcase Indian classical musical instruments such as santoor, saranagi, jal tarang, and shehnai.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will welcome the leaders of all countries individually at the venue, where he will also host a working lunch for them on Saturday.