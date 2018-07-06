Nitish Kumar leader of NDA in Bihar, says Ram Vilas Paswan

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is the leader NDA in Bihar, Lok Janshakti Party president Ram Vilas Paswan said today, according to media reports. He said that the constituents of the NDA are intact and that they including Nitish Kumar will contest the next year’s general election together.

On the ongoing rift between the BJP and JD(U) over the seat-sharing issue, Paswan said that he is “playing the role of cement to keep both of them united”.

Paswan’s LJP is a part of the Modi Cabinet and he is a Union Minister himself. The LJP leader claimed that he will ensure both the parties stay together and contest elections unitedly.

The LJP had contested all previous elections against Nitish Kumar. In last general elections, when the JD(U) broken away from the NDA, LJP had joined the BJP-led alliance and performed well. If all goes well within the NDA, JD(U) and LJP will contest next year’s elections together and under Nitish’s leadership whom Paswan has already declared the leader.

The LJP leader also claimed that he is the only leader in the NDA who frequently talks to leaders of both parties – JD(U) and BJP. “In such a situation, I am sure that I will succeed in keeping both the parties together.”

“When the hearts of the NDA partners have united, there won’t be any difficulty in parties coming together to contest the polls,” he added.

Meanwhile, Paswan also hinted that he may meet Nitish Kumar on July 7 in Delhi. Kumar is arriving here tomorrow to meet party bearers and participate in the national executive meeting slated for on July 8. There are reports that Paswan and Nitish may meet ahead Bihar CM’s crucial meeting with BJP president Amit Shah on July 12 in Patna.

“Ram Vilas ji had called me last evening. Though no meeting has been fixed as of now, Nitishji will surely try to meet leaders of NDA allies during New Delhi visit,” JD(U) spokesperson KC Tyagi said.