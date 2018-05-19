Nitish Kumar flags off Beej Vahan Vikas Vahan Rath for every district

The ‘raths’ would travel to blocks, gram panchayats and villages to tell the farmers about the schemes being run during kharif season. (IE)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today flagged off the ‘Krishi Mahabhiyan-cum-Beej Vikas Vahan Rath’ to create alertness among farmers about government schemes for them during Kharif season. Kumar, who was accompanied by state agriculture minister Prem Kumar and other senior officials on the occasion, flagged off two ”raths’ each for every district of the state at a function here on the occasion of ‘Kharif Mahabhiyan-cum-Mahotsav 2018’, an official release said.

The ‘raths’ would travel to blocks, gram panchayats and villages to tell the farmers about the schemes being run during kharif season. Of the two raths, one is ‘Kharif Mahabhiyan-cum-Mahotsav Rath’ while the nother is ‘Beej (Seed)Vahan Vikas Rath’ which would have Kharif seeds and pesticides for the treatment of kharif seeds.