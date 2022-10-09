Nitish Kumar feeling politically isolated, says Prashant Kishor

Poll strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor said that age was catching up with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who was feeling “politically isolated, being surrounded by people whom he did not trust”, reported PTI.

Kishor made the comment on Sunday when he was responding to the remarks made by Kumar that said the poll analyst was working for the Bharatiya Janata Party, and that once he had advised the merger of Janata Dal (United) with the Congress.

“Slowly, age seems to be catching up with Nitish Kumar and he seems to be growing delusional,” said Kishor, as quoted by PTI.

The ace poll analyst had earlier worked with CM Kumar, as a professional and party colleague.

“Nitish starts speaking one thing, and ends up speaking something else and different altogether. If he believes I am working on the BJP agenda, why would I speak of a move that would strengthen the Congress party,” the founder of political consultancy firm I-PAC said in a short video statement.

“The English word delusional fits Nitish perfectly. He is feeling politically isolated as he is surrounded by people who he can’t trust. This has left him fearful and that is why he keeps saying things that have no meaning,” added Kishor, as per PTI report.

The 45-year-old activist is currently on a 3,500 km padayatra (walk on foot) covering Bihar. He is likely to announce a new political party after the end of the yatra lasting one and a half years.