Nitish Kumar doesn’t want Dalits to get educated and progress: Chirag Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan, who is touring Bihar to meet people and strengthen the party, came down heavily on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar while interacting with the students at Kalyan Student Hostel in Purnia. Paswan was addressing the students after listening to their grievances. Students informed him that the authorities have asked them to vacate the premises in order to sanitize the hostel.

“We need to understand their motive and then we have to find out a permanent solution. Try to understand, if they had to sanitize, they could have done this when the hostel was closed (due to pandemic)…Now when the classes have resumed again and students have returned to the hostel, many exams are going, there is only one reason behind getting the hostel vacated in the name of sanitization is that no one of us should get educated. This government especially Chief Minister Nitish Kumar does not want any Dalit, any poor, any labourer, any boy of a backward family to receive education,” said Paswan.

He added, “The day we will get educated, we will ask the government for our rights and when we will ask for our rights, it won’t be acceptable to CM Nitish Kumar.”

Chirag Paswan said that the people are neither afraid of getting united nor fighting for their rights. “You can try to break us. You can try to oppress us. You can continue harassing us using different tricks -sometimes you stop our scholarship, sometimes you try to occupy our hostels, you have made the state’s education system such that it’s becoming impossible to live in Bihar and complete studies,” said Paswan.

The Lok Sabha MP also said that due to the unfavourable policies of the state government, people of the state are forced to migrate to other places. “People are forced to go to other states for education and employment. Why? Why cannot we make such systems in Bihar? Students go to Kota to study. There, students are Biharis, teachers are Biharis and even many owners of the educational organisations are Bihar but the arrangement is Rajasthani,” said Paswan.

Chirag Paswan urged the students to overthrow the Nitish government if they want development in Bihar. He said that despite getting independence at the same time, other states have done well while Bihar has remained a laggard. Paswan said that Bihar is a topper only when it comes to corruption and crime. Paswan, however, refrained from hitting out at the BJP or naming opposition RJD in his speech.