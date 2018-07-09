Nitish Kumar clears the air! JD(U) to stick with Modi in Bihar for 2019 Lok Sabha election

“We (JDU-BJP) are working together in Bihar but when it comes to outside Bihar there are no discussions like that…there has not been an alliance like that at the national level,” Kumar said.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday suggested that his party will stick with Bharatiya Janata Party for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in 2019. “As far as our political relations with BJP is concerned, it isn’t possible to get together with some other party at some other place, leaving them behind,” Kumar said, adding that the sentiments of those attached to the party have to be kept in mind before going to polls.

However, Kumar, whose party has announced that it will not fight elections in alliance with the BJP in Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, said that no discussions have taken place between the two alliance partners for the same. “We (JDU-BJP) are working together in Bihar but when it comes to outside Bihar there are no discussions like that…there has not been an alliance like that at the national level,” Kumar said.

The JD(U) chief, who presided over a crucial party meeting in Delhi on Sunday, also said that he is in favour of simultaneous polls. “We favour it on the ideological ground…but there’s no favourable situation for it today,” Kumar said. “Forget 2019, don’t think it’s possible even in 2024… several provisions will have to be discarded… atmosphere should be created so it can be implemented in future,” the chief minister added.

“Some media reports say we are helping BJP but we are neither supporting them nor opposing them, we are not helping them,” Tyagi said. Tyagi also ruled out reports of his party being in talks with the Congress. “Until and unless Congress clears its stand on a corrupt party like RJD, we don’t know how to communicate with them any further,” Tyagi said.

The JD-U leaders had also said that the ruling NDA alliance in Bihar, which included BJP, will fight the 2019 Lok Sabha elections together and sweep it.