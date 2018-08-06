Nitish Kumar blames ‘flaw in system’ for Muzaffarpur shelter home rapes, won’t sack minister

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today shifted blame on the system for the delay in action in the Muzaffarpur rapes of 34 minor girls staying at a government-run shelter home. Addressing the media in Patna, Kumar said that the government is committed to putting the perpetrators of the crime behind the bars, adding that allegation of a cover-up by his government is wrong.

He said that case has been handed over to the CBI and the government has already said that it wants the Patna High Court to monitor the probe. “Action will be taken against the accused. We have discussed steps to make shelter homes more safe and secure,” he said.

“We will examine all aspects in the case,” he said, adding that ‘there is a flaw in the system’.

“Investigation, administration and fixing the system is the plan of our government. We will strengthen the system and fix the problem,” the CM opined. He said that the state government is working to make shelter homes safe.

The Bihar CM also questioned the opposition for attacking him over his alleged ‘relationship’ with Brajesh Thakur, the main accused in the case.

To a question why he has not sacked Social Welfare Minister Manju Verma, he said that if someone related to the Minister is involved, they won’t be spared. Kumar said that he had called Verma to know her opinion and she denied any role.

“But why is this issue being raised only now? We had called her and she denied any involvement. How is it justified to level baseless allegations?”

He said that while the government is concerned over the incident, the opposition is only “interested in playing politics”. “Opposition parties are only playing politics over women’s safety,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Patna High Court has asked the CBI and Bihar government to file a report before it detailing what steps have been taken so far in the case. ANI reported that a team of the CBI officials are in Muzaffarpur today to investigate the case further. The CBI has already received all documents related the case from the police.

The case was unearthed after the state Social Welfare department filed a case based on the findings of the Mumbai-based Tata Institue of Social Sciences which concluded that 34 minor girls staying at a state-run shelter home in Muzaffarpur were raped by the staff.