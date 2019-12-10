‘Nitish Kumar afraid of BJP, RSS’: Tejashwi Yadav slams JDU for supporting Citizenship Bill

A day after JDU supported the bill in the Lower House, two senior party leaders voiced their concerns and urged Nitish Kumar to reconsider the decision. (IE)

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Monday slammed JDU president Nitish Kumar for supporting the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha. He said that the bill will divide the country and Nitish Kumar has betrayed the people of Bihar by supporting it. “We will strongly oppose the citizenship bill. It is a bill that will divide the country. We will fight against it. Nitish Kumar has again betrayed the people of Bihar by supporting the bill. Nitish Kumar is afraid of BJP and RSS,” he added.

The attack came a day after the Lok Sabha cleared the Citizenship Amendment Bill. The JDU voted in favour of the amendment that has been brought in to grant citizenship to people coming from six communities — Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians — in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh. The Bill excludes the Muslims from getting citizenship on the ground that all three neighboring countries are Islamic nations where minority communities have suffered at the hands of the majority, which is Muslims.

A day after JDU supported the bill in the Lower House, two senior party leaders voiced their concerns and urged Nitish Kumar to reconsider the decision. JDU National General Secretary Pawan Varma said that he has urged Nitish Kumar to reconsider the party’s stand on the bill. “Bill is unconstitutional, discriminatory and against the spirit of secularism, unity and harmony of our country,” he said.

JDU vice-president Prashant Kishor too expressed his disappointment at the party for backing the bill. “Disappointed to see JDU supporting CAB (Citizenship Amendment Bill) that discriminates right of citizenship on the basis of religion. It’s incongruous with the party’s constitution that carries the word secular thrice on the very first page and the leadership that is supposedly guided by Gandhian ideals,” he said in a tweet a day after the bill was cleared in Lok Sabha. The Citizenship Bill is expected to come for the passage in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.