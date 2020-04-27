Nitish Kumar adamant, rules out students’ return from Kota till Centre revises lockdown guidelines

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday reiterated that it was not possible to bring back students from Rajasthan’s Kota due to coronavirus-forced lockdown. The CM made this remark during a video meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the situation arising out of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nitish categorically stated that the state is scrupulously adhering to the central guidelines on lockdown and it will not be possible to bring back students from places like Kota until the directions are suitably amended with regard to the movement of vehicles.

“Our students are not just in Kota but also many other parts of the country… it would not be possible to bring them back until the Centre amends its guidelines, which we are adhering to suitably,” he said.

Nitish is facing widespread criticism from opposition ranks for not making arrangements to bring back students who are stranded in Kota and other cities due to the suspension of rail and road traffic. He was left red-faced after it emerged that BJP MLA Anil Singh was granted permission to bring her daughter back from Kota where she was stranded since March 25, the day lockdown came into force.

Anil Singh, who represents the Hisua Assembly seat, travelled in his personal vehicle to Kota to bring back his daughter after he was granted a special travel pass, defying the lockdown guidelines. Singh is also the BJP chief whip in the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

Facing flak, the Nitish Kumar government suspended Annu Kumar, Sub Divisional Officer of Sadar, Nawada district, who issued a travel pass to Singh. The government has also decided that the powers to grant such permissions would henceforth rest with the district magistrate.