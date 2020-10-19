‘Nitish busy, debate with me’, BJP’s Nityanand Rai challenges Tejashwi Yadav

MoS Home Nityanand Rai

Bihar Election 2020: BJP leader and MoS Home Nityanand Rai today challenged Tejashwi Yadav for an open debate wherever he wanted on any issue. He made the offer for the debate after an RJD leader challenged Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the same. He said the chief minister was busy and Tejashwi could debate with him.

“I challenge him (Tejashwi) to debate with me wherever he wants. Although I am not the chief minister candidate and Nitish Kumar Ji is busy,” Rai told news agency ANI.

He also targeted Tejashwi Yadav for promising 10 lakh government jobs if his party forms government after the elections. The minister said that Tejashwi, who is the chief minister candidate from the Opposition, was spreading illusion with his promise of providing 10 lakh jobs.

“What RJD couldn’t do in 15 years, how will he do it in a day,” Rai asked. He also asked how many jobs were given under RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s regime and claimed that 6.5 lakhs jobs were given by Nitish Kumar.

“If they (RJD) couldn’t do anything in 15 years then what will he give now? He is saying all this (10 lakhs) because he is losing the election,” the minister said.

On October 14, Tejashwi Yadav promised to announce 10 lakh jobs if the opposition parties led by him came to power. After coming to power, he said, the first thing “we will do at the first cabinet meeting is to sanction jobs for 10 lakh youth”. “These will be government jobs and permanent in nature,” he added.

The RJD is contesting these polls in alliance with Congress, CPI (M), CPI, and CPI (ML). In 2015, the RJD had forged an alliance with JDU but that partnership couldn’t last and Nitish Kumar returned to the NDA fold following trouble with Tejashwi. This election, the BJP and JDU are fighting for the reelection of the NDA government under the leadership of Nitish Kumar.