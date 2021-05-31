Nitin Gadkari’s powers being curtailed; he’s right man in wrong party: Ashok Chavan

Praising Nitin Gadkari, Chavan said that the Union minister maintains a dialogue with other parties despite ideological differences.

Congress leader and minister in Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, Ashok Chavan, praised his political rival Nitin Gadkari and said that he is a right man in the wrong party. Chavan made the remarks when he was asked about his favourite minister in Modi government. Praising Gadkari, Chavan said that the Union minister maintains a dialogue with other parties despite ideological differences. Chavan added that Gadkari is the right man in the wrong party as he has a positive approach towards Maharashtra. Though the Maharashtra minister claimed that Gadkari’s powers are being continuously curtailed, he did not detail his assertion.

Chavan was addressing a virtual press briefing on the Modi government completing two years of its second term. Hitting out at the Modi government, Chavan alleged that the Centre had kept all decision-making powers with them and is now blaming the state governments after the second wave of COVID-19 went out of control.

The minister did not let go of the opportunity and raised the much-talked-about per capita income issue where Bangladesh has now left India behind. He also slammed the Centre for rising petrol prices and claimed that around 12.21 core people have lost their jobs due to the pandemic-induced lockdown. “The policies of the Central government have devastated the country,” he claimed.

The Congress leader also attacked the BJP over the Maratha quota issue, which was termed unconstitutional by the Supreme Court. Chavan asked the central government to come up with a solution to the reservation issue. The minister also praised BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sambhaji Chhatrapati for trying to meet leaders of all political parties to develop a consensus on the quota issue.

He said that in the last seven years, the country has been plagued by a series of catastrophic mistakes, such as denominations, GST and calamitous neglect of corona. Ashok Chavan said that even though Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party pointed out these mistakes, the ruling dispensation refused to accept and make amends purely due to the political ego of its stubborn rulers.