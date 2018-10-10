Nitin Gadkari video row: Union Minister rejects reports of commenting on PM Narendra Modi’s promises, mocks Rahul Gandhi

Earlier, several reports were doing the rounds which purportedly said that Gadkari during a programme aired in Marathi channel talked about the Central government and depositing of Rs 15 lakh in everyone’s account.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has out-rightly rejected that he made a statement that, “BJP overpromised in 2014 elections”. Gadkari also termed the claims of several reports, which alleged that the Minister of Road Transport and Highways made remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Hitting back at Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Gadkari said he wondered “when has Rahul ji starting understanding Marathi?” .

Earlier, several reports were doing the rounds which purportedly said that Gadkari during a programme aired in Marathi channel talked about the Central government and depositing of Rs 15 lakh in everyone’s account. Gandhi had shared the video on his Twitter handle with the caption “People also think that the government has made their dreams and hopes a victim of its greed”.

Gadkari has also accused a Delhi-based publication for “twisting” his statement and vehemently claimed that news was “baseless”. He also made an appeal to everyone asking them to watch the actual video to “get the context” of what he was talking about, according to ANI.