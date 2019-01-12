Nitin Gadkari stresses on road safety, says Rs 20,000 crore to spent for fixing spots on road, highways

By: | Published: January 12, 2019 11:56 AM

Addressing an event in the national capital, the union minister said that government has planned to spend more than Rs 20,000 crore to fix accident-prone black spots on highways, roads, underpasses, flyovers, etc., across the country.

Nitin Gadkari stresses on road safety, says Rs 20,000 crore to spent for fixing spots on road, highways (Twitter image)

Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has described the safety on roads as a big failure of his ministry. Addressing an event in the national capital, the union minister said that government has planned to spend more than Rs 20,000 crore to fix accident-prone black spots on highways, roads, underpasses, flyovers, etc., across the country. The union minister further added that more than one lakh people lose their lives each year due to the accidents. The minister also stressed the need for awareness among the public and in the issuance of driving licences. Addressing the gathering, the minister asked the state governments to include a chapter on road safety in primary education.

According to a research report- ‘Rear Seat Belt Usage and Child Road Safety’ by Nissan India and SaveLife Foundation, around 90 per cent of the total 6,306 respondents have clarified that they don’t use safety belts while driving. The report also claimed that only 20.1 per cent of 6,306 respondents wear helmets. According to data published by the Ministry of Road and Transport, about 9,408 children have lost their lives in 2017 alone for not following safety norms while driving.

Thomas Kuehl, president of Nissan India said, “While there have been various initiatives undertaken to raise awareness around road safety in India, the importance of wearing rear seat belts has been completely neglected,” reports PTI. Kuehl also added that Nissan India along with SHARP and SaveLife foundation has set the target to educate on road safety to more than 2 lakh children across 12 cities.

