Union minister Nitin Gadkari said that he would rather “die by jumping into a well” than join the Congress party. Gadkari made the remark while recalling his response to late Congress leader Shrikant Jichkar’s advice to him to join the grand old party.

Gadkari was addressing a gathering in Maharashtra’s Bhandara at an event to mark the Narendra Modi government’s nine years in power on Friday. ” (Shrikant) Jichkar once told me – ‘You are a very good party worker and leader, and if you join the Congress, you will have a bright future’. But I told him that I would rather jump into a well than join the Congress because I have strong faith in the BJP and its ideology and will continue to work for it,” Gadkari told the gathering.

Also Read: Congress sacrificed India’s moment of pride for selfish opposition: PM Modi

Gadkari said that the Congress has split several times since its formation. “We should not forget the history of our country’s democracy. We should learn from the past for the future. During its 60 years of rule, the Congress gave the slogan of ‘Garibi Hatao’ (eliminate poverty), but opened a series of educational institutions for personal gains,” he said, hitting out at the grand old party.

Heaping praise on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, Gadkari said that the BJP government carried out twice the amount of work in the country in the last nine years as compared to what the Congress did in the 60 years of its rule.

Also Read: ‘UP’s road network will match that of US’: Nitin Gadkari’s big endorsement of Yogi Adityanath

“The future of the country is very bright,” Gadkari further said, hailing Prime Minister Modi and his vision of making India an economic superpower. Gadkari also recalled his early days in the BJP and also praised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh for instilling values in him when he worked for the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the RSS.